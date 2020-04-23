₹481 crore disbursed from EPF

An amount of ₹481.63 crore has been disbursed as special withdrawal from the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme till April 17.

A statement said the provision is part of the PMGKY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana) announced by the government through an urgent notification in the wake of the pandemic.

Under the provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to the member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided. The member can apply for lesser amount also.

As on forenoon of April 17, ₹481.63 crore has been disbursed to 40,826 Provident Fund members as advance, the statement said.