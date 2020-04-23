₹481 crore disbursed from EPF

An amount of ₹481.63 crore has been disbursed as special withdrawal from the Employees’ Provident Fund Scheme till April 17.
A statement said the provision is part of the PMGKY (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana) announced by the government through an urgent notification in the wake of the pandemic.
Under the provision, non-refundable withdrawal to the extent of the basic wages and dearness allowances for three months or up to 75% of the amount standing to the member’s credit in the EPF account, whichever is less, is provided. The member can apply for lesser amount also.
As on forenoon of April 17, ₹481.63 crore has been disbursed to 40,826 Provident Fund members as advance, the statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.