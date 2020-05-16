44 more positive cases in Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELVELI

With people returning to their native places in this district from other States, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, increasing, the district’s COVID-19 positive patients’ tally touched 180 with addition of 44 more cases, the biggest ever jump in a day ever since the pandemic outbreak started rocking the district.

All the 44 patients are from Maharashtra. They managed to cross all check-posts en route but were intercepted at Gangaikondan and tested positive.

Since most of the families are returning from other States to Nanguneri, Thisaiyanvilai and Radhapuram taluks, the district administration has made arrangements for isolating them in schools on the outskirts of these places until their sample analysis results are declared.

In Thoothukudi district, eight more cases tested positive – 1 from Gujarat and 6 from Maharashtra and 1 in a primary health centre – to take the district’s total number of cases to 56.

When a family coming from Gujarat to its native place of Ramalingapuram near Kayathar was tested, a four-year-old girl tested positive for COVID. Since her mother is pregnant, her father took her to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Similarly, two labourers from Mumbai tested positive for the viral infection even as they were coming to their native places of Pudukottai and Koththaali near Kayathar during the medical screening at Thottilovanpatti.

When a conservancy worker working in the isolation ward of Kovilpatti Government Hospital was found to have contracted COVID – 19, she was sent to the medical college hospital. Subsequently, the conservancy workers, nurses and other staff of Kovilpatti Government Hospital have appealed to the district administration to provide them with personal protective equipments.

In Tenkasi, the total touched 61 on Saturday with the addition of 5 more cases of which 4 are from Maharashtra.

In Kanniyakumari, 2 more positive cases were identified on Saturday to take the tally to 37.

Meanwhile, 9 patients, all from Puliyangudi, were discharged from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. In Thoothukudi, 2 patients were discharged from the medical college hospital.