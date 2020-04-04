43 test positive in Dindigul

Amid tight security, 43 patients from isolation ward in the government hospital here were shifted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Doctors said 89 people from Dindigul district attended the Nizamuddin conference in Delhi. After admission, their samples were sent in batches for COVID-19 testing. Out of 49 samples, 43 tested positive. Hence, they were shifted for effective treatment.

As a precautionary measure, houses located in Begumpur, Thomayarpuram, Nilakottai, Oddanchatram, Natham, Palani, Taluk Office Road and Mounsupuram were cordoned off. Barricades were put up and entry barred to outsiders.

Health officials said the objective was to contain the virus spread. There would be random testing of residents in the pockets for fever, cough and cold. Family members of positive cases were already quarantined.

Gifts announced

In a move to encourage people to stay indoors during curfew, the district administration announced gifts, including refrigerator, almirah, pressure cooker and saree, for winners.

Speaking to reporters, Forests Minister Dindigul C. Srinivasan and Collector M. Vijayalakshmi said residents must take the curfew seriously and cooperate with officials. It was only in public interest that the Central and State governments announced the 21-day lockdown.

Explaining the steps taken for home delivery of vegetables and fruits to residents, the Collector said grocery items worth ₹2,000 would also be delivered at their doorstep. Bags worth ₹1,000 were also available.

If the people stocked for ₹2,000-worth items, the confinement could be longer. To encourage them to stay indoors, prizes would be offered.

Besides the first, second and third prize, sarees would also be gifted to 108 people as special prize.

The district administration had also begun sale of vegetables at ₹100 per bag. Each bag contained 11 items including onion, potato and curry leaves.

While distribution of ₹1,000 cash relief to rice cardholders started through 1,035 ration shops in the district, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said as per the direction of the Chief Minister, the cash would be delivered at the doorstep of beneficiaries.

In order to avoid congestion and crowding at ration shops, the Department of Cooperation had issued 100 tokens per day in each of the ration shops. People should stand only in the earmarked circle/box and strictly maintain social distancing.