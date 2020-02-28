₹3.76 crore-worth gold seized at Madurai airport in 2019-20

Madurai

Air Intelligence Unit, Department of Customs, on February 22 seized gold worth ₹ 39.85 lakh from a woman passenger at Madurai Airport .

In a statement, its Deputy Commissioner L. Jaison Praveen Kumar said that officials intercepted the female passenger when she attempted to exit the airport through the green channel in a suspicious manner upon arriving at Madurai airport from Singapore.

Personal search conducted on her resulted in recovery of gold weighing 932 grams of gold.

The gold was seized and the passenger from Ramanathapuram, who is currently working in Singapore, was arrested. Subsequently, she was released on bail.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 9,933.880 grams of smuggled gold, valued at ₹ 3.76 crore, had been seized in 26 cases at Madurai airport till February 28 in the current financial year.