GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

24 held for bid to lay siege to police station

Published - May 08, 2024 09:33 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Thevarkulam police have arrested 24 persons for attempting to lay siege to the police station and for blocking a highway on Wednesday.

The police said Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Makkal Iyakkam founder- president Esakki Raja announced that he would lay siege to Thevarkulam police station along with his supporters protesting registration of cases against the people of a particular community. When the protesters tried to take a procession towards the police station, the police held talks with them.

As the talks failed, the protesters blocked Tirunelveli – Sankarankovil Highway. The police used mild force to disperse the crowd and arrested 24 persons.

Vice-president of Vannikonenthal village panchayat Vallinayagam who was at the protest venue swooned, and he was rushed to Manur primary health centre for treatment.

Additional police personnel have been deployed in Thevarkulam and Vannikonenthal areas.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.