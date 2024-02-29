19 shops evicted in Palani following court order

February 29, 2024 07:51 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - DINDIGUL

As per Supreme Court directions, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments officials removed 19 shops in Palani on Thursday and took possession of the encroached area in the presence of a posse of revenue, police, fire and rescue service personnel and Tangedco officials.

Following a direction from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the shopkeepers were ordered to vacate their shops from the land belonging to the Devasthanam. The officials had stated that the shopkeepers did not pay the rent for so long.

The shopkeepers, who were directed to vacate on March 2021, moved the apex court which ordered them to vacate immediately.

The HR and CE officials, who evicted the 19 shops, said the remaining shops would be vacated by July 31, a press release said.