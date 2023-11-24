187 students get education loans

November 24, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MADURAI

A total of 187 students received education loans worth ₹15.55 crore at the education loan mela held at Lady Doak College, here on Friday.

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan distributed the education loans to the students who attended the loan mela with their parents. A total of 16 banks had set up stalls at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkatesan said that the amount distributed at the loan mela was a significant one. Due to the efforts of the district administration and the banks, a record number of education loans were being distributed in the district in the recent years. It was among the highest for a district in the country, he said.

He said that the study centre located on Dr. Thangaraj Road was a success among the students and civil services aspirants. He said that he was told that a similar study centre was established in Virudhunagar and one has been proposed for Chennai.

Educational loan mela was conducted by the Madurai District Administration in association with Madurai District Lead Bank and Rotary Club. Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Lead Bank Manager D. Anil were present.

The education loan mela had a footfall of 1,135 students of which a total of 305 students registered through registration forms and 260 students applied through the Google form. The Google form will be open for registration till November 30. Students who wish to apply can use the link to register: https://forms.gle/pX7faePBFCdD24jcA