16 paddy direct purchase centres to be opened in Virudhunagar district

December 29, 2022 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Virudhunagar

A total of 16 Direct Purchase Centres would be opened across Virudhunagar district soon to procure paddy, said Collector J. Meghanath Reddy.

Addressing farmers here at the monthly farmers grievance meeting on Thursday, he said that permission to open 16 DPCs was given in the backdrop of farmers having started harvest of paddy. Based on the requirement, more DPCs would be opened, he assured the farmers.

To a question raised by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary, A. Vijayamurugan about renovation of Anaikuttam dam, the farmers were told that a proposal for desilting and repair of sluices at a cost of Rs. 23.50 crore had been sent for approval to the State Government. The work would start upon getting clearance.

He said that the government has given sanction for release of Rs. 58.05 crore due to 216 farmers who had supplied 29,772 tonnes of sugarcane in 2021-22 to National Cooperative Sugar Mills in Madurai, Sakthi Sugars in Sivaganga and Rajashree Sugars in Theni district.

Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, led by O.A. Narayanasamy and Ramachandra Raja, complained about wild boar that destroyed crops. They wanted to exclude wild boars from the list of wildlife so that they can be hunted to prevent damage to crops. The association sought permission to let cattle grazing in forest areas. The Collector promised that compensation under crop insurance scheme would be given to shallot farmers soon.

Stating that 65,420 farmers would soon get the 13th instalment under PM-KISAN, the Collector appealed to farmers who were left out of the scheme to provide their Aadhar card and land details and register their e-KYC details.

Efforts were being taken to provide free electricity power supply to farmers who had applied under the Tatkal scheme on priority as and when the State Government announced the district-wise targets.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, Joint Director (Agriculture) S. Uthandaraman, Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to the Collector Sankar S. Narayanan and Joint Registrar of Cooperatives Senthil Kumar were present.