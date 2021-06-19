145 new COVID-19 cases in Madurai

Madurai recorded 145 new COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday, increasing the total number of positive cases in the district to 71,142.

Three deaths were recorded, raising the district’s toll to 1,063. A total of 635 persons were discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases stands at 1,233.

Virudhunagar district recorded four more deaths, taking the fatalities to 510. Two women and two men, including one aged 49 years, succumbed to the infection.

Meanwhile, the district recorded 119 positive cases with a discharge of 82 patients. Consequently, the number of active cases marginally increased to 1,472.