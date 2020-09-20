134 fresh cases reported in Kanniyakumari

The number of active cases drops to 710 in Madurai

TIRUNELVELI/MADURAI

Kanniyakumari reported 134 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday to have a case tally of 11,786. A total of 155 people were discharged from hospitals in the district, which has 637 active cases.

Tenkasi’s tally went up to 6,794 with the addition of 91 cases. There were 31 discharges from hospitals. The number of active cases in the district is 637.

Tirunelveli and Madurai districts registered 86 fresh cases each. With this, Tirunelveli has a total case count of 11, 815, with 1,025 active cases. There were 103 discharges in the district.

Madurai’s tally went up to 15,878. The district recorded 135 discharges from various treatment facilities. One person succumbed to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 378. The number of active cases dropped to 710.

Thoothukudi recorded 83 fresh cases, with which its tally rose to 12,858. There were 73 discharges, and the district has 779 active cases.

Dindigul reported 82 fresh cases, which took its case count 8,386. Hospitals discharged 113 patients, and there are 587 active cases.

Sixty-one people tested positive in Sivaganga, which marked a tally of 4,799, with 277 active cases. There were 34 discharges.

Theni had 53 new cases, with which its tally rose to 14,220. A total of 105 people were discharged.

Virudhunagar registered 47 fresh cases to have a tally of 14,031, with 302 active cases. Forty-nine people were discharged from hospitals. The district has an overall death toll of 207.

Four devotees, who had gone to offer prayers at Sundaramahalingam Temple on Sathuragiri hills, tested positive. “We had tested 1,222 devotees between September 15 and 18. Four of them – one each from Sankarankoil, Theni, Tiruvannamalai and Sivakasi – tested positive,” said Ramganesh, Deputy Director (Health Sevices), Sivakasi.

Ramanathapuram reported 15 fresh cases, with which its tally went up to 5,378, with 225 active cases. The district registered 53 discharges.