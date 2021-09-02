Madurai

13 stuck inside lift for half-an-hour at GRH

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescue people who were stuck inside a lift at Government Rajaji Hospital on Thursday.  

Thirteen persons, including a child, were stuck inside a lift for nearly 30 minutes on Thursday late evening at Government Rajaji Hospital.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Tallakulam rushed to the spot and rescued them. “It seems the lift got overloaded and malfunctioned while coming down from the third floor. Since people could not get mobile phone signal to alert others and outsiders did not notice the malfunctioning, they got stuck inside the lift for nearly 30 minutes,” an official said.

The lift got stuck between the second and first floors in the maternity ward around 6.30 p.m.

Firemen, led by Station Officer K. Subramanian used door-opener to manually open the door and pulled up the people to the second floor safely.

Since the car of the lift was jam-packed, two persons developed dizziness since they were stuck inside for a prolonged time.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 10:43:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/13-stuck-inside-lift-for-half-an-hour-at-grh/article36258684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY