YouTube channel editor booked for publishing police wireless message

November 13, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

The Palarivattom police have registered a case against Shajan Skaria, the editor of a YouTube channel, on an allegation of leaking police wireless message and publishing it over his YouTube channel. The police have also arraigned search engine major Google as well in the case. The case was registered on a directive from the Ernakulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court based on a complaint lodged by an advocate. The Palarivattom police were tight-lipped about the case and declined to share the FIR number. They would only say that the case has been booked under the provisions of various Acts including the Indian Telegraph Act.

