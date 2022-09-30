Kochi

Youngster killed as bike rams tempo traveller at Kalamassery

A youngster was killed and another was seriously injured after their motorcycle rammed a tempo traveller at TVS Junction in Kalamassery on Friday around 3 p.m. The deceased was identified as Joel Juo, 20, of Chalakudy. The injured was admitted to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The Kalamassery police have registered a case.


