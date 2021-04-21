Youngster held on fratricide charge

The Hill Palace police on Wednesday arrested a youngster on the charge of murdering his elder brother.

The arrested youth was identified as Suneesh, 25, of Elamkulam and now residing at Eroor. He stands accused of stabbing his elder brother, Sumesh, 27, to death.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon reportedly following a family dispute. The accused stabbed his brother who fell unconscious in the courtyard of the house.

Though the accused and his father rushed the victim to hospital, he died of his injuries. The police registered a case and arrested Suneesh. He produced before a magistrate and remanded.