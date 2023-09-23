HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Young innovators of Cusat make a mark at international space-robotic event

September 23, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - KOCHI

G. Krishnakumar
Students of Cusat with their rover at the international space-robotic event held in Poland. 

Students of Cusat with their rover at the international space-robotic event held in Poland. 

A group of young innovators, having a shared passion for robotics and exploration at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), made a mark at the recently concluded European Rover Challenge 2023 held at Kielce, Poland.

The 38-member ‘Team Horizon’, which was the only team from Kerala to qualify for the final round, emerged 19th among the 25 finalists from across the world. A prestigious global competition, the European Rover Challenge witnessed student teams from all over the world compete for the title of the best Mars rover construction.

Among the three teams from India that qualified for the final round, the team representing Cusat was placed second. Their rover named ‘Phoenix’ consisted of a six-wheel rocker-bogie suspension, with four-wheel independent steering. It weighed around 75 kg.

“It was once in a lifetime experience for us as we got a chance to display our passion for robotics before the international jury, which included members of the Poland’s space progamme and the European Space Agency. The teams had to compete on an artificial Martian track in Poland in numerous challenging tasks based on real missions of NASA and the European Space Agency,” said Muhammed Siyad P., team lead and a student of Computer Science Engineering.

The young innovators had faced several challenges in the preparation of the rover as they undertook its construction over the past two months. Most of the top teams had competed in the previous edition of the event. They required to only modify the rover as per the tasks outlined for this year’s competition. The team from Cusat had to build the rover, arrange the funds for its construction and travel to Poland within a short span of time.

Mr. Siyad said that they were among the few undergraduate student teams as majority of the teams comprised postgraduate students and others pursuing their PhD programme. “It was an outstanding learning experience for us as we met teams that came up with unique engineering solutions to the problems posed before them during the various rounds of the competition. We also interacted with the rest of the teams. They had no hesitation in sharing their engineering approaches and solutions with us,” he said.

Related Topics

space programme / technology (general) / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.