Woman who fell from apartment building dies

A domestic help who suffered grievous injuries while apparently trying to climb down from the sixth floor of an apartment complex at Marine Drive here over a week ago by tying together a pair of sarees attached to the handrails of the balcony, died at a private hospital on Saturday night.
Kumari, a native of Salem in Tamil Nadu, reportedly lost grip and fell on the open ground. Residents noticed her lying in a pool of blood a few hours later.
The Ernakulam Central Police had registered a case against a resident of the apartment, a lawyer, following a complaint by the woman’s husband.
All possibilities that led to the incident are being probed, police sources said. The case had turned curious since the police did not register a case initially.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ernakulam) K. Laljy said that an inquest was done on Sunday, and a post-mortem would be conducted on Monday. The case will be relooked at under the new circumstances. Tests revealed that she was COVID-19 positive, he added.
