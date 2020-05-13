Woman, child testpositive in Wayanad

A 26-year-old woman and her five-year-old daughter from Panavally of Thirunelly grama panchayat tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 13.

They were admitted to the COVID hospital at Mananthavady, R. Renuka, District Medical Officer said.

Apart from this, two civil police officers – a 42-year-old officer from Kelakam in Kannur and a 31-year-old officer from Peruvallur in Malappuram who were on duty at Mananthavady police station – were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, Dr. Renuka said. They were admitted in COVID hospitals in Kannur and Malappuram districts respectively, she said.

The woman and her child had primary contact with her father, a truck driver, who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after his recent visit to Chennai, Dr. Renuka said. An 11-month-old son of the woman was also tested positive three days ago and was undergoing treatment.

Of the 13 cases reported in the district so far, three were discharged. As many as 1,970 people are under observation.