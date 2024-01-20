GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water bird count throws up mixed results in Ernakulam

115 species and 3,168 individuals counted during the two-day exercise; data generated to be submitted to Bombay Natural History Society and Wetlands International

January 20, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Black-tailed Godwit

Black-tailed Godwit

The 2024 Asian Waterbird Census has thrown up mixed results in Ernakulam district.

Blue-tailed Bee Eater

Blue-tailed Bee Eater

While the number of water bird species spotted during the exercise marginally went up this year, the number of individuals counted plummeted to half, according to the organisers.

Black-winged Stilt

Black-winged Stilt

This year, 115 species and 3,168 individuals were counted. However, the 2023 exercise succeeded in recording the presence of 111 species and 7,653 individuals. There were 109 species and 4,931 individuals in 2022, they noted.

Common Greenshank

Common Greenshank

A lesser number of Lesser Whistling Duck, a fairly common bird, was recorded this year. The reasons for the reduced presence of the species need to be probed. Climate change and the general decline in the extent and quality of wetlands, pollution, hindrance in the free flow of water, sedimentation, and unhealthy agricultural practices such as use of pesticides and discharge of effluents and sewage into wetlands can affect bird population. Detailed studies on water quality and steps for the restoration of the health of wetlands are required, according to the organisers.

Grey-headed Swamphen

Grey-headed Swamphen

Some of the species that were spotted during the year included Garganey, Small Pratincole, Black-tailed Godwit, Baillon`s Crake, Slaty-legged Crake, Marsh Sandpiper, Lesser black-backed gull, Little Tern, and Great crested tern. Spot-billed Pelican, Booted eagle, Osprey, Glossy Ibis, Common Tern, Common Redshank, and Common Greenshank were also spotted, according to a communication.

Glossy Ibis

Glossy Ibis

The data generated during the two-day exercise will be submitted to the Bombay Natural History Society and Wetlands International, the agencies that coordinate the Wetland Bird Census in the country and at the global level, said K. Vishnupriyan Kartha, secretary of the Cochin Natural History Society.

Grey Heron

Grey Heron

The Census was jointly organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad Varapuzha unit and the Cochin Natural History Society. Volunteers covered wetlands in Kadamakkudy, Dewaswompadam, Puthuvype, Nedumbassery, Thripunithura, Kandakkadavu, Karumalloor, Veliyathunadu, Manjali, Nedungad, and Aniyal, they said.

Oriental Darter

Oriental Darter

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.