Vyapari Vyavasayi Samithi meet from March 13

Event will see discussions on topics such as online trade and its impact on traditional shops and establishments

March 11, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Vypari Vyavasayi Samithi, Ernakulam district unit, will hold its annual meet at the Town Hall here for three days from March 13. N. Mohanan, CPI(M) district secretary, will inaugurate the district-level meet on March 14, said a communication here. Samithi district president Robin John will preside over the inaugural function. A cultural meet will be organised at Vanchi Square, new High Court Junction, on March 13 from 5.30 p.m. Critic M.K. Sanu will inaugurate the cultural meet, said the communication. The meet will discuss, among other topics, online trade and its impact on traditional shops and establishments, reforms such as GST, food safety issues, and control of building rentals.

