V.K. Singh leads Yoga Day programmes in Kochi

V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, and Ernakulam District Collector Jafar Malik at a yoga session in Fort Kochi on Tuesday.

Yoga ensures longevity, inner peace and happiness, said V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, here on Tuesday.

He was inaugurating the International Yoga Day programme organised by the National Highways Authority of India regional office at Parade Ground in Fort Kochi. Mr. Singh observed that Yoga is for the body and soul and ensures health.

The yoga session was conducted under the supervision of senior Yoga instructor Jayadevan. Around 500 people, including students from various colleges, people’s representatives and senior Central and State government officials, participated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Mysuru was telecast live at the venue.

Amit Kumar Ghosh, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Jafar Malik, Ernakulam District Collector, were among those were present.

Students from various colleges, people’s representatives and senior Central and State government officials participated in the yoga session at Fort Kochi on Tuesday.

Yoga programmes were organised at 75 iconic locations across the country, including Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ The theme for International Yoga Day this year was ‘Yoga for Humanity.’