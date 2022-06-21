Southern Naval Command celebrates Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated by all units under the aegis of Southern Naval Command on Tuesday.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of about 2,000 Naval personnel including officers, sailors, civilians and their families, at various units under the headquarters of the Southern Naval Command. Events were also conducted at outstation SNC units in Mumbai, Lonavala, Jamnagar, Chilka, Coimbatore, Goa and Ezhimala.

Mass yoga sessions were conducted at Kochi Naval Base. All personnel and families were guided about the basic ways to adopt yoga in day-to-day activities for a healthy lifestyle.