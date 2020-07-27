Kochi

Vallarpadam evictee dies

Kochuparambil Ramakrishnan of Manjummal who surrendered his home and land for the International Container Transshipment Terminal project at Vallarpadam died on Sunday. He was 85. He was a former employee of Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore and member of the Eloor Service Cooperative Society board.

He is survived by his wife Valsala and children Sheela and Krishnakumar.

