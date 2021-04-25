Vaiga case: hotel staff identify Sanu Mohan

Police recover gold ornaments he sold in Coimbatore

The special investigation team of the Kochi City police is going ahead with the gathering of evidence from locations in various States where Sanu Mohan lived after allegedly killing Vaiga, his daughter, whose body was found in the Muttar river a month ago.

The police took him to hotels where he resided in Coimbatore, Salem, Bengaluru, Goa, Mumbai, Karwar (from where he was arrested a week ago), and Muradeshwar. Employees of hotels identified him. The gold ornaments that he allegedly sold while in Coimbatore were also recovered.

In addition, the police team is working in tandem with the Maharashtra Police in the investigation into the ₹3-crore cheating case that the Economic Offences Wing of the Maharashtra Police had registered against him, said Aishwarya Dongre, DCP, Kochi City. Sanu Mohan had gone into hiding in Kochi, shortly after the case was registered.