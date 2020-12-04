Kochi

Two more of gang arrested

The Aluva East police arrested two more persons who were allegedly part of an armed gang that descended on Aluva with plans to pull off a theft.

The arrested are Ummar, 50, of Ottapalam and Sitharasan, 27, of Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu. They were nabbed from near the overbridge adjacent to the KSRTC bus stand. Both have multiple theft cases against them in various police stations across the State.

Intensified police patrol on the orders of District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik led to the arrests. Two others were arrested last week.

A team led by Aluva East Inspector P.S. Rajesh, Sub Inspectors Vinod R., Suresh P., and Abdul Aziz E.A., Assistant Sub Inspector Shaji, and senior civil police officer Shahi A.M., and civil police officers Sudheer M.A. and George N.J. made the arrest.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2020 1:51:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/two-more-of-gang-arrested/article33244423.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY