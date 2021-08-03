Two more held in murder case

The Palluruthy police have arrested two more persons, including the key accused, in the murder of a person whose body was found in a highly decomposed state last week. The arrested were identified as Biju, 43, and his friend and second accused Lalju, 38, both residents of Kumbalanghi. They were picked up from Eroor. Their arrests were in connection with the murder of Antony Lasser, 39, of Kumbalanghi, who had gone missing on July 9. His body was found in a decomposed state near the paddy field adjacent to the house of the key accused on July 31.

The police had already arrested Rakhi, 22, wife of Biju, and Selvan, 53, thus netting all four accused in the case, said C.H. Nagaraju, District Police Cheif (Kochi City). Police had launched a probe based on a man missing petition filed by the victim's brother.

According to police, the alleged murder was an act of vendetta against the assault on Biju four years ago by the victim and his brother. Selvan and Lalju allegedly brought the victim to Biju's house in the guise of compromising the long running feud on July 9.

Later, all of them had drinks after which Biju and his accomplices allegedly beat the victim to death. The internal organs were then removed after which the body was tied to a rock and buried in the marshy land. It was Rakhi who came up the idea of burying the body and later dumped the internal organs, police said.