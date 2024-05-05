Two held on charge of ornament theft worth ₹45 lakh

May 05, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Puthencruz police have arrested two persons on charge of stealing 69 sovereigns of gold ornaments worth around ₹45 lakh from a house when the family was away.

The arrested are Baiju, 28, of Kodungalloor and Nisar, 26, of North Paravur. The alleged incident took place in the house of Ranjith R. Nair at Eruppachira on the night of April 27.

A special investigation team formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena arrested the accused from a lodge in Kodungalloor. The police recovered 47 sovereigns of stolen gold ornaments from a bag in their possession.

According to the police, the accused had identified the house, while roaming around on a two-wheeler during day time in search of a potential target and then broke in during the night. Efforts to break open the front door failed following which they used a ladder to reach the first floor. They managed to open the door and stole the ornaments kept in an almirah.

They also allegedly made an unsuccessful attempt to break into another house during the same night. In the ensuing investigation, the police traced them to a lodge, which was encircled by cops. The police seized the two-wheeler, masks, and weapons from the accused.

It emerged that Baiju has 16 cases across various police stations in the State, including ten within the Ernakulam rural police limits alone. Nisar also has four cases. An investigation is on.