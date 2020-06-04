Kochi

Two die as granite boulders crash at open stone quarry

Dicing with death: The granite quarry where two persons were killed after boulders came crashing down on Wednesday.

Dicing with death: The granite quarry where two persons were killed after boulders came crashing down on Wednesday.  

Two persons were killed after they were trapped under falling granite boulders in an open stone quarry at Maneed town, near Piravom on Wednesday. The accident took place about 12 noon. The dead included Deepak Natra, 31, hailing from West Bengal. He was rescued by people who were near the accident site but died on the way to a private hospital in Kochi. Shashi, 52, hailing from Maneed, died on the spot. Meanwhile, a senior member of the panchayat said that the local body was against the operation of the quarry. The panchayat had decided against allowing the quarry to operate after March 31 this year.

However, he said that the local body had no say now in the operation of stone quarries according to the new regulations.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 12:20:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/two-die-as-granite-boulders-crash-at-open-stone-quarry/article31743510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY