Two die as granite boulders crash at open stone quarry

Two persons were killed after they were trapped under falling granite boulders in an open stone quarry at Maneed town, near Piravom on Wednesday. The accident took place about 12 noon. The dead included Deepak Natra, 31, hailing from West Bengal. He was rescued by people who were near the accident site but died on the way to a private hospital in Kochi. Shashi, 52, hailing from Maneed, died on the spot. Meanwhile, a senior member of the panchayat said that the local body was against the operation of the quarry. The panchayat had decided against allowing the quarry to operate after March 31 this year.

However, he said that the local body had no say now in the operation of stone quarries according to the new regulations.