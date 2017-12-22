Two arrested for stealing bike

A special police team deployed to nab those involved in the recent armed robberies at houses at Pulleppady and Thripunithura arrested two bike thieves here on Thursday during a vehicle inspection.

Nilambur natives Amir Rashid, 20, and Siddiq, 19, were arrested near the railway track at Ernakulam North.

The police had intensified patrolling near railway tracks since both the burglaries had been committed at houses close to them. Moreover, there was a tip-off on an eight-member gang that had robbed people of valuables.

The youth who were nabbed on Thursday confessed to stealing a motorbike near Lissie Hospital. They were produced before court and remanded to custody. Their antecedents are being verified.

In the meantime, the Crime Branch too has started a separate probe into the armed robberies.

Superintendent or Police (Crime Branch) P.N. Unnirajan visited the house of Anand Kumar at Thripunithura, where robbers struck on December 16. A special squad has already left for Maharashtra to track a gang based at Ahmed Nagar near Pune.

Attack on liquor outlet

A five-member gang who went to purchase liquor from an outlet on Seaport-Airport Road on Thursday evening attacked its staff members and a customer using iron rods. The arrested include Sabu, 24, of Kalamassery, Saji, 44, of Vidakuzha, and Srijith of Glass Colony, Kalamassery.