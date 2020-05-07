Two arrested for smuggling liquor

The shadow wing of the Aluva Excise Range on Thursday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in smuggling in large quantities of Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from Karnataka.

The arrested were identified as Joshylal, 40, and Unnikrishnan, 41, both residents of Cherthala. Ten litres of alcohol permitted for consumption only in Karnataka were also seized from them. The vehicle used for smuggling was seized.

According to Excise sleuths, the accused sold the alcohol smuggled in from Karnataka through agents for four times the original price. They supplied it to clients based on advance order, said officials.

The Excise team tracked them down following information that two persons were smuggling in and delivering liquor in Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Alapuzha districts in the guise of transporting fish during the lockdown.

The shadow wing deputed by Deputy Excise Commissioner A.S. Ranjith had been on their trail for a while. Since the accused used different vehicles for their trips to Bengaluru, it was not easy to track them down, said officials.

Finally, Excise officials received a tip-off that the accused were on their way to Aluva after delivering liquor in Palakkad and Thrissur and intercepted them near the Kochi airport.

Excise officials are collecting details of clients to whom the accused delivered liquor and probing whether more people were involved in the racket. They were slapped with charges that entail imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of up to ₹1 lakh.

A team led by Inspector T.K. Gopi and comprising of preventive officer M.K. Shaji and shadow team members N.D. Tomy and N.G. Ajith Kumar and civil excise officer Gireesh Krishnan made the arrest.

Illicit liquor seized

Excise officials also arrested two persons with half a litre of illicit liquor from Kumbalanghi Keltron ferry jetty. The arrested were identified as Melvin, 37, of Kannamaly and Shaji, 36, of Aarattukulangara.

Mattancherry Excise officials said that the accused had bought the liquor from a resident of Aroor.