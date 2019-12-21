Two accused of murdering migrant arrested

®The Central police on Friday arrested two persons in connection with the alleged murder of a migrant worker earlier this month.

The arrested are Ajmal, 25, of Chavakkad in Thrissur and Christian Sharon, 19, of Cherthala. Firaj Kishan, a native of West Bengal, was found dead at the Ambedkar stadium near KSRTC bus station on December 17 shorty after midnight.

According to the police, the accused were in the habit of canvassing clients for sex workers near the bus station and then blackmailing and usurping their money and belongings. Besides, they used to forcibly collect money from transpeople.

The police said the victim was on his way to his workplace at Thopramkudy in Idukki when the accused lured him into the stadium with the offer of finding a sex worker and later allegedly stabbed him in the chest twice when he resisted attempts to rob him. The victim later ran into the police aid post at the bus station.

Though he was rushed to the General Hospital, he succumbed to injuries later.

A team led by sub inspectors Vibin Das and Kiran C. Nair, assistant sub inspectors K.T. Mani, Vinod Krishna, and E.M. Shaji, senior civil police officers Aneesh Ranjith, Manoj, and Ignesius, and civil police officers Issahak, Ajilesh, and Nishad made the arrest.