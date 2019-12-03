Transport authority revises curbs on tipper lorries

A Regional Transport Authority (RTA) meeting has decided to revise curbs on entry of tipper lorries into city roads.

Thus, they have been banned from operating in the city and on Edappally-Aroor NH bypass from 8 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The earlier city-entry restriction was from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The RTA meeting that was held recently revised the timings after considering the safety of schoolchildren, since most schools in Kochi begin early and end classes before evening.

“The fresh curbs have been imposed in view of instances of rash driving by tipper lorries, even on congested roads and in the vicinity of educational institutions, often resulting in accidents. We have begun enforcing the revised timings,” an MVD official said.

But such curbs have not been imposed on container lorries passing through the NH bypass, where Vyttila and Kundannoor are heavily barricaded for flyover works and the damaged Palarivattom flyover is out of bounds for vehicles. A senior MVD official said that the RTA could take a call on this if agencies like PWD, NHAI and cops placed a request for such curbs. Such restrictions are not there for national permit lorries too, despite traffic snarls at the three junctions. Only bullet-tankers carrying LPG are banned entry into city roads and the NH bypass during daylight hours. A traffic police officer said that curbs on container lorries during peak timings would considerably decongest junctions on the NH bypass and along other highway corridors.