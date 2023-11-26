HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tragedy appears to be a freak incident, says ADGP

November 26, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) M.R. Ajith Kumar said that the stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) that killed four appeared to be a freak accident.

Speaking to the media after the visiting the spot, Mr. Kumar said the auditorium seemed to have a capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 and was only partly filled at the time of the tragedy. The organisers were seemingly admitting people inside in batches after verifying the passes though it remains to be verified.

The attendees were supposed to turn up in a pre-issued black t-shirt. The volunteers were checking and allowing those who were wearing black t-shirt, he said.

Mr. Kumar said when it rained people probably tried to push their way in. In the ensuing melee, some fell on the steps, and people stomped on them following which four ended up dead. Hence, it appears to be a freak accident, which otherwise would not have happened.

He said the organisers had not informed the police about the event. District Police Chief (Kochi City) A. Akbar also said that the organisation of such an event had not come to his notice.

Mr. Kumar said six policemen who were members of the squad of the Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner of Police were present at the spot. A control room vehicle was also there. He said as per preliminary assessment, the sudden rain triggered the incident. He added that had the door been open, the incident would not have happened. It was closed for restricted entry.

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / death / universities and colleges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.