Thripunithura blast: Minister promises action against guilty

February 19, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - KOCHI

Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve has said that the State government will take all possible steps to bring those responsible for the blast at the illegal firecracker storage unit at Choorakkadu in Thripunithura before the law.

He was speaking after visiting the blast site, damaged houses and affected families in the neighbourhood on Monday. Two persons were killed and 25 were injured in the blast that took place last Monday.

“Serious violation of law has led to the tragedy. Firecrackers were brought to the site illegally. The government is examining all facets of the incident. Investigation will proceed in compliance with law and action will be taken against the guilty,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

The District collector has been asked to submit a comprehensive report. The Revenue department is in the process of completing the assessment of the extent of the damage. A report will be submitted in a fortnight based on which steps will be taken to pay compensation in compliance with previous precedents. The government is trying to take a decision in favour of the affected people, the Minister said.

People in the neighbourhood are an anxious lot. Counselling is being given to the affected under the guidance of the district medical officer. All necessary steps will be taken once the report is received, Mr. Rajeeve said.

Meanwhile, the police have received custody of 11 accused involved in two cases registered in connection with the blast and an unauthorised fireworks display held at the Puthiyakavu Devi Temple a day before the blast. They will be taken around for evidence collection by the police.

The police have so far made 14 arrests in the two cases. However, the police are yet to track down the key accused in the blast case who have been absconding since the day of the blast. “We have deployed multiple teams in their pursuit. We don’t think they have managed to flee the State yet,” said the Hill Palace police sources.

Earlier, Fort Kochi sub collector K. Meera, Thripunithura municipal chairperson Rema Santhosh, municipal education standing committee chairman U.K. Peethambharan, various department officials and people’s representatives accompanied the Minister.