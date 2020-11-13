Three more held in firing case

The Perumbavoor police arrested three more persons in connection with the case in which a man was hacked multiple times and shot at, at Thendakkad near Perumbavoor in the early hours on Wednesday.

The arrested were identified as Abubacker aka Manga Abu, 46, of Vallam; Sudheer, 43, of Okkal; and Baiju, 38, of Okkal. So far, eight persons have been arrested in the case.

They have been charged with conspiracy, direct participation in the attack and helping the other accused to flee.

The police said that Abubacker was the business partner of the key accused, Nizar, who was arrested along with four others on Thursday. The accused reportedly fled in the vehicles owned by Abubacker and Baiju.

While Abubacker and Sudheer were arrested from Angamaly, Baiju was arrested from Vallam. The police also seized both the vehicles used by the accused to flee.

The victim was identified as Adhil S., 24, of Okkal, who was rushed to a private hospital in the city shortly after the incident.