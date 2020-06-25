Three held for assault, robbery

The Nedumbassery police arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting and robbing a group of gamblers at an apartment. They allegedly robbed them of over ₹1.10 lakh and six sovereigns of gold.

The arrested were identified as Vishnu Pullani, 31, of Manjapra; Anil Pappan, 29, of Mookkannnoor; and Tiljo Vellolil, 30, of Thavalappara. The police said that a gang of six persons had attacked the group engaged in gambling at the flat in Nedumbassery on May 4.

The assailants were privy to the gambling activities and barged in brandishing knives and thrashed them with helmets. As they were not satisfied with the amount of money, they robbed the victims of their gold ornaments and mobile phones as well. They then fled the scene in a car.

The first accused was in the district jail in a case of attempt to murder as the police zeroed in on him. The police recovered the stolen gold ornaments and seized the vehicles used for the theft and a motorcycle bought with the pillaged money.

The police said that the accused had cases registered against them in the Angamaly and Kalady police stations. The search had been intensified for nabbing the rest of the accused.