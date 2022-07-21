Theft during ‘I-T raid’: one more arrested

The special investigation team probing the theft of 300 grams of gold and ₹1.8 lakh from the house of a goldsmith in Aluva by a gang in the guise of Income Tax officials last month arrested one more person on Friday.

The arrested is Abdul Hameed, 42, of Koothuparamba in Kannur. The police said he was directly involved in the theft. He was arrested from a house at Kanhangad following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. This is the fifth arrest in the case.