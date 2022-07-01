Theft during ‘I-T raid’: two more persons arrested

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the theft of 300 grams of gold and a sum of ₹1.8 lakh from the house of a goldsmith in Aluva, reportedly by a four-member gang who posed as Income Tax officials, arrested two more persons from Goa on Friday.

The arrested are David Diaz, 35, and Ramee Vas, 52, of Bogmallo and Panaji respectively. The police had earlier arrested two persons, a native of Goa and another from Kannur, in the case.

The theft took place at Sanjay’s house during the day on June 5. Sanjay, originally from Maharashtra but settled in Ernakulam for over three decades, sought the identity documents of the accused. They reportedly flashed their “ID cards” on their mobile phones, and claimed that the “raid” was in the wake of a tip-off about illegal gold trade.

The accused reportedly seized the mobile phones of the family members and made them sit in the drawing room, as they rummaged through the house for around one-and-a-half hours. They allegedly took away 200 grams of gold, 100 grams of gold ornaments worn by the family members, a sum of ₹1.80 lakh, bank passbooks, PAN card, and other documents.

They also gave a written statement about the “seizures” and told Sanjay that he could collect them from the Income Tax office. He, however, realised that he was taken for a ride when he rung up the mobile phone number given to him only to be answered by a headload worker.

Since the accused had taken away the DVR of the CCTV, the police had to access CCTV footage from nearby shops. A 23-member team was formed by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthik to probe the case.