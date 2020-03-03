Kochi

Suspected COVID-19 patient goes missing, returns

A patient from Thailand, who was admitted to Government Medical College, Ernakulam, on Monday for suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) infection went missing from the hospital for a few hours on Tuesday.

However, the person reported back to the medical college later and is now under observation for fever.

The District Medical Officer had informed the District Collector and the police of the incident.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 9:48:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/suspected-covid-19-patient-goes-missing-returns/article30975052.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY