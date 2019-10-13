Students to join eco protection initiatives

School students in Ernakulam will soon be part of an awareness programme on how they can partner with the government and other agencies in environment protection.

The Education Department has accepted a proposal to join hands with the district administration in rolling out the programme. The proposal to involve students in effective waste management initiatives was accepted by the District Level Monitoring Committee meeting on Solid Waste Management, according to official records.

The District Legal Services Authority will play a key role in the implementation of the proposals. “We will be organising programmes for school and college students. Already, the authority had carried out an e-waste collection campaign in association with Clean Kerala Company in the city,” said Shaleena V. Nair, sub judge and secretary of the Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority.

The awareness programmes in schools will be organised in association with the Education Department, Haritha Keralam Mission, and Suchitwa Mission.

The authority will conduct social audit for assessing problems facing the public with regard to environment protection.