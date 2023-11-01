Student’s death: protest at Kalamassery polytechnic college

November 01, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

The General Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, witnessed protests by students on Wednesday after they alleged that a third-year student ended his life after his parents were informed by faculty members of his attendance shortage.

Prajith Pramod, 20, was reportedly found hanging in his house at Perumpadappu on Tuesday afternoon. The agitating students alleged that there were lapses on the part of the college authorities in handling the situation. The student had only 48% attendance as against the mandatory requirement of 75%.

He had turned up at the college on Monday along with his mother after learning about attendance shortage. The college authorities reportedly said that the student was seen telling his mother about his lack of interest in pursuing the course as he wanted to be a fitness trainer.

The college authorities denied that there were lapses on the part of the head of the department in the manner in which shortage of attendance was conveyed to his parents. However, they agreed to hold an internal inquiry and inform the Directorate of Technical Education about the incident.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling any of the following numbers: DISHA - 1056, 0471-2552056, State’s health helpline 104, Maithri - 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre - 0495-2760000