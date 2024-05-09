GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Strike by drivers hits LPG movement from Ambalamugal in Kochi

Published - May 09, 2024 08:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The movement of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) from Ambalamugal was hit throughout May 9 (Thursday) after drivers of cooking gas transport vehicles resorted to a protest calling for police action against those who allegedly beat up a lorry driver at Kodakara, near Thrissur, on Wednesday evening.

An LPG transporter said the driver had sustained serious injuries and was in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Kochi. The driver was reportedly assaulted following an argument over payment to trade union workers for loading and unloading cylinders. The transporter alleged that the sum involved was insignificant, and the union workers appeared to have overreacted to the situation.

The driver was initially taken to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to a hospital in Kochi. LPG transport lorry crew and drivers alleged that though a complaint was filed with the police on the evening of the incident, they appeared to be protecting the culprits instead of arresting them. The drivers said unless the police acted they would continue the protest.

Sources said the movement of around 140 loads of cylinders (mostly domestic) were disrupted on account of the agitation.

Kochi / Kerala

