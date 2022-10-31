‘Strengthen campus-level campaigns against superstitions, drugs’

Campus-level campaigns against superstitions and narcotic drugs must be strengthened with the active participation of students, teachers, and parents, Speaker A.N. Shamseer said here on Monday.

Any failure in this regard will prove a death knell for an entire generation of youth. All members of society must extend support to the police and excise personnel in combating drug menace. Students particularly have to work towards reining in superstitions and other practices that are taking society backward, he added.

He was speaking at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, after inaugurating the Ernakulam constituency-level Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events organised by the Legislative Assembly Museum, and an exhibition of photos and videos of the Freedom Struggle. “Youth must go back in time and find time to learn from the historic struggles through which the country gained freedom and became a secular democracy. Every citizen ought to resist attempts being made to restructure the country on the basis of religion.”

Mr. Shamseer said the Kerala Legislative Assembly was among the few in India which meet for an average of 60 days. Efforts are on to make available the 1.50 lakh books it has to members of the public, he added.

A seminar on mitigating the effects of climate change, organised jointly by UNICEF and the media and parliamentary studies wing of the Assembly, too was held. T.J. Vinod, MLA, presided.