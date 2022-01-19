Kochi

Stir continues against synod decision

The fast by members of the laity and priests in the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly against a decision of the Synod of Bishops to impose a uniform code of Mass celebration continued for the seventh day on Tuesday. Father Babu Kalathil was shifted to the Lisie Hospital, but continued his fast.

Bishop Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of Faridabad visited those on protest at the hospital, said a communication from Alamaya Munnettam, the combine of lay people demanding that the church administration should allow a fully congregation-facing Mass.

Almayana Munneettam leaders Prakash P. John and Thomas Keercheri are those others on a fast.

Father Tom Mullanchira is also on a fast in front of the Cardinal’s house, the communication said.


