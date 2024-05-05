GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Spice exporters say concern about ethylene oxide exaggerated

May 05, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Spices Exporters’ Forum (AISEF) has reiterated its commitment to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety in spices and spice product exports from India.

AISEF chairman Sanjeev Bisht pointed out that the inability of Indian exporters to supply ethylene oxide-treated spices could have detrimental effects on India’s position in the global spices market, potentially leading to a loss of market share to competing origins.

Ethylene oxide is not a pesticide molecule and serves as a sterilising agent used to ensure elimination of pathological microbes in agricultural products, including spices. It is approved for use by countries like the United States, Canada, and Singapore with varying maximum residue levels.

He also said that contrary to misconceptions, Ethylene oxide sterilisation is preferred by many customers as it preserves the intrinsic qualities of spices, such as volatile oil and flavour, unlike other methods like heat treatment.

Ethylene oxide is produced by the human body while metabolising ethylene. Moreover, it is also naturally produced by plants during the ripening process, further highlighting its safety and natural occurrence. Additionally, ethylene oxide is a volatile organic compound that dissipates rapidly in the environment, with residue levels reduced to trace levels within days of treatment.

Spice exporters, therefore, appealed against the spread of misinformation, emphasising the need for a united front to protect the credibility of the Indian spice industry. The forum remains committed to working closely with regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders to ensure that spices exported from India meet all quality requirements specified by importing countries, exporters said in a statement.

