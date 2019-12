Special train from Ernakulam to Velankanni

The Southern Railway will operate special trains from Ernakulam to Velankanni to clear extra rush of passengers during the festive season.

Thus, train No. 06015, Ernakulam - Velankanni Weekly Special will leave Ernakulam Junction at 11 a.m. on Saturdays, from January 4 to March 28 and reach Velankanni at 7 a.m. the next day.

It will have stops at Thripunithura, Kottayam, Changanassery, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara, Kayamkulam, Sasthamkotta, Kollam, Kilikollur, Kundara, Kottarakara, Avaneeswaram, Punalur, Tenmalai, Sengottai, Tenkasi, Kadayanallur, Sankarankovil, Rajapalayam, Srivilliputhur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Arupukkottai, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

The coach composition will be AC 3-tier – 3 coaches, Sleeper Class – 7 coaches, Second Class and luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches each. Similarly, the return train (No. 06016 Velankanni - Ernakulam Jn.) will leave Velankanni at 6.15 p.m. on Sundays from January 5 to March 29 and reach Ernakulam Junction at 2 p.m. the next day.

The Railways have also converted Train No. 06548 Ernakulam Junction – Krishnarajapuram Express on December 29 to operate as Train No. 82668 Ernakulam Junction – Krishnarajapuram Suvidha Special Train. It will leave Ernakulam Junction at 7 p.m. on December 29 and reach Krishnarajapuram at 6.50 a.m. the next day.

It will stop at Aluva, Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Kuppam, Bangarapet, and Whitefield.