Southern Navy chief meets Governor

Vice Admiral Anil K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

He briefed the Governor on the initiative taken by the Navy to overcome the challenges faced by the pandemic and the activities pertaining to the observation of 50 years of the war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

He informed the Governor of the steps taken by the Southern Naval Command for the protection of environment and the restoration of the ecosystem.