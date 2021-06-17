Kochi

Southern Navy chief meets Governor

Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command, calling on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.  

Vice Admiral Anil K. Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command, called on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

He briefed the Governor on the initiative taken by the Navy to overcome the challenges faced by the pandemic and the activities pertaining to the observation of 50 years of the war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

He informed the Governor of the steps taken by the Southern Naval Command for the protection of environment and the restoration of the ecosystem.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2021 9:04:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/southern-navy-chief-meets-governor/article34842742.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY