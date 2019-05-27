Solar boat launched at Njarakkal

A solar-powered boat has been deployed at the Njarakkal Fish Farm and Aqua Tourism Centre on an experimental basis by the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).

The solar boat is silent and eco-friendly and can be used for sailing over the backwaters as well as for fish farming operations, said a press release here. Solar panels form the roof of the boat.

The boat has been designed under the leadership of M.Y. Baiju, scientist at CIFT and naval architect. It was built at the Samudra Shipyard in Aroor using fibre-reinforced plastic. Six people can travel on the boat at a time. A water cycle built with design from CIFT is also available at the Aqua Tourism Centre.

Indian Council of Agricultural Research Director General Trilochan Mahapatra launched the solar boat. Deputy director general K.J. Jena and additional director general P. Praveen were present.

According to information posted on CIFT website, the solar boat can be operated in small rivers, reservoirs and aquaculture ponds. It can also be used in recreational fishing activities. The boat is capable of running for 2.5 to 3 hours after complete charging and attains a speed of nearly 4 knots.