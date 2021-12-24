Social media collective reaches out to farmers in distress

Charity group offers aid to those hit by crop loss and natural calamities

When the pandemic forced the closure of local agri markets last year, a group of people along the border areas straddling Ernakulam and Kottayam districts took to social media to help the badly hit farming community.

A WhatsApp group by the name Karshakakudumbam was formed as an online mediating platform to bring together farmers and potential buyers. To cut a long story short, the initiative proved a runaway hit, and the number of WhatsApp groups has since then proliferated to 15, accounting for over 3,000 members.

“With local markets remaining closed, there was no way to link up farmers and buyers. Our initiative bridged that gap by serving as advertisement boards of sorts for diverse agri crops. We made sure that information on products up for sale and demand for various products were relayed to all groups,” said Robert Thottupuram, a banking consultant and one of the admins of the groups.

Gradually, agri awareness classes, farming tips, information on farm subsidies, and even job offers were broadcast through the groups. In between, a couple of farmers in distress hit by crop loss were financially helped to the tune of ₹25,000 each thanks to small donations by group members.

“When residents of coastal areas in Ernakulam were hit by sea erosion, we similarly pooled together small contributions to help them out. We bought crops like jackfruit and tapioca produced in large scale in our areas using those funds and distributed them in truckloads thrice at Chellanam and Vypeen,” said Mr. Thottupuram.

These initiatives in due course led to the registration of a charitable society by the name Snehathanal. Shortly thereafter, a request was placed for helping out an impoverished family of four, including two teenaged girls, living in a rundown house.

“We decided to build them a new house by mobilising funds. The foundation stone for the 560 sq.ft. house was laid on November 1, and it is likely to be completed in a fortnight. When completed, it will have cost around ₹6 lakh,” said Mr. Thottupuram.

Snehathanal is now processing the request for funding artificial limb for a man who lost his leg in an accident.