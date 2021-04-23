SLMC recommends periodic cleaning of Konothupuzha

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on Solid Waste Management has recommended that the Department of Irrigation undertake periodic cleaning of Konothupuzha and adjacent streams as part of the restoration of waterbodies.

The committee in its report submitted to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had said that the pollution of waterbodies was closely related to waste management systems available in the local bodies concerned. Nothing can be achieved unless there is proper co-ordination between the district administration, various government departments, local bodies, and the State Pollution Control Board (PCB), it had said.

All local bodies along waterbodies have to ensure 100% compliance with door-to-door collection of segregated waste and ensure its safe and proper disposal. Source-level treatment of wet solid waste has to be promoted as far as possible under the supervision of the Suchitwa Mission, Haritha Keralam Mission, and the PCB.

Major commercial establishments, if possible, can establish their own plastic shredding units to check littering of plastics on the road. Local bodies should install surveillance cameras at major points of waste disposal. They may also be directed to install nets on either side of bridges over Konothupuzha, wherever necessary. The Irrigation Department should remove the temporary mud bunds on the Chambakkara canal side and Poothotta before the advent of monsoon every year. It will help in getting rid of obstructions while ensuring free flow of water, the report had said.