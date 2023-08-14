HamberMenu
Six students of Maharaja’s College suspended on charge of ridiculing visually impaired teacher

August 14, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Six students of the final-year B.A. Political Science programme at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, were suspended on Monday for allegedly ridiculing a visually impaired faculty member while he was taking class.

The incident was reportedly recorded in a mobile phone and uploaded on social media. The suspended students included Mohammed Fazil, unit vice president of the Kerala Students’ Union. The disciplinary action was taken on the basis of a complaint by Priyesh C.U., Assistant Professor of Political Science, on August 12. The students are seen removing his chair and using mobile phones during the class.

A meeting of the college council recommended suspension of the students, pending inquiry. They should not enter the campus, except for appearing before the inquiry committee, according to the order issued by the college authorities.

